WATCH: Non-League Wondergoal Embarrasses the Whole Premier League

We’re seeing increasing evidence that the most entertaining football is not played in the moneyed corporate megadomes of the Premier League, but rather in the English game’s coalface divisions.

You could take the example of Salford City’s FA Cup wondergoal against Notts County a few weeks back, when Richie Allen momentarily transformed into Lional Messi and destroyed the League 2 side’s defence. The result was as good as anything Sergio Aguero has done this season.

Or perhaps Jamie Vardy’s rise from non-league obscurity to dubious Premier League hero does the job. The Englishman’s ability in front of goal cannot be questioned, even if his choice of words in a casino can.

And now there is this.

Possibly goal of the day scored @BerkoFC today!! pic.twitter.com/dacBp2XmB0

— Josh Hart (@boro_josh) November 21, 2015

Berkhampstead FC play in the Spartan South Midlands Football League, the ninth tier of English football, two levels below Salford City.

But their supposed amateurism did not show when Josh Chamberlain scored this absolute thunderbastard of a goal against Kempston Rovers in the FA Vase on Saturday. Chamberlain picks up the ball in his own half, jinks past a few Kempston players, then leathers the ball with beautiful precision into the top of the opposition net.

Had Aguero scored this, we’d be seeing it replayed ad infinitum on Match of the Day while Alan Shearer repeated the words “different class”. Fortunately, Berkhampstead fan Josh Hart caught it on film, so we can appreciate it in all its unadulterated non-league beauty.

Perhaps the only commentator who could adequately describe it is Alan Partridge…

