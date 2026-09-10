Watch Now: the Trailer for Our New Series, Heavy Weekend

Heavy Weekend is a new collaborative series between VICE and Away Days, a project founded by two journalists—host Jake Hanrahan and director Jonny Pickup—who spend their free time traveling the world, hanging out with antisocial outlaw collectives you’ve almost certainly never heard of.

With episodes to devoted to fight clubs, illegal street racers, clandestine cartels, and other such daredevil tribes, Heavy Weekend is an onslaught of “dispatches from outside society”—as Hanrahan and Pickup put it—riotous, hedonistic, and occasionally hilarious howls of rage that tell you a lot about how young people are filling the gaping holes at the heart of life today.

Videos by VICE

Heavy Weekend launches this week, with Episode 1 available to watch at VICE: Members Only and the VICE YouTube channel from Friday, September 11.

Follow Away Days on YouTube and Instagram

