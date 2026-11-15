WATCH: NYC Store Employee Locks Thieves Inside Store After Catching Them Trying to Steal Fur Coats

New York City’s Sun Prophet Vintage took to Instagram to share an unbelievable act of savagery that occurred at their pop-up location on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Three individuals walked into the store with a plan to load up a suitcase and leave without paying. The incident occurred on the afternoon of November 14 and can be viewed here.

Sun Prophet Vintage’s owner served as a compelling and humorous voice-over artist, as she provided narration for the events that we can clearly see unfolding on security camera footage. One woman entered smiling, followed by a couple of men. Both men wore sunglasses and hats; one additionally sported a hood, further obscuring his identity.

Videos by VICE

In the video, the woman distracts the salesgirl, Emily, by pretending to be a normal customer. One of the men unzips the suitcase. The other then makes sure it is out of the camera’s view, behind the racks. They peruse the back selection and begin loading up, as their female companion tries on fox fur to buy more time. “Emily sees what’s going on, ’cause she’s a genius. We’re superstars in this company.”

“Look at this man getting aggressive with Emily […].”

Emily grabs the merch from the perps, even unzipping the suitcase. The owner exclaims, “Look at this man getting aggressive with Emily and pulling the suitcase out of her hand like he has the right to anything after trying to rob us of grand-larceny amount of fur.” You really have to admire Emily’s bravery — people are absolutely bonkers these days, and stopping thieves as a lone girl is a dangerous act indeed. The owner clarifies, “Emily proceeded to lock them in the store, rightfully so, and was gracious enough to let them go.”

As a result of this incident, the owner commented, “New policy: No hoods, no sunglasses, no caps in Sun Prophet Vintage. And definitely no suitcases.” While a policy forbidding headgear and dark eyewear would have seemed obnoxious years ago, as no one likes to be treated like a criminal upon entering an establishment where they intend to spend money, we quite obviously live in a sad reality where many shops need to take more preventive measures than before. It’s, of course, incredibly distressing that business owners and employees have cause to worry when heading to work each day.

In closing, hats off to Emily — the possible employee of 2026.