The War in Afghanistan Didn’t End After America Left

In 2014, the United States began withdrawing our combat troops from the longest war in our history: Afghanistan. But the war didn’t end just because we left. By 2015, Afghan National Security Forces deaths and civilian casualties were both at record highs, and opium cultivation was at its peak since the war began.

In this episode from season three of our HBO show, that originally aired on June 19th of last year, Ben Anderson returned to Helmand, the country’s most violent province, to chart the evolving security situation in Afghanistan as American involvement wound down.

This ongoing conflict has contributed to mounting racial, cultural and religious tensions around the world, underlined by horrific events like the attacks on Paris’s satirical newspaperCharlie Hebdo.Vikram Gandhi heads to Paris to investigate the cause of the growing discontent the City of Lights.