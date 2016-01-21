Watch This ‘VICE’ Episode About Alabama’s Harsh Anti-Immigration Laws

In anticipation of the upcoming fourth season of our HBO show which will premiere this February, we are releasing all of season three for free online. Watch all the episodes here, and don’t miss the premiere of season four on Friday, February 5, at 11PM on HBO.



In 2011, Alabama passed one of the harshest anti-immigrant laws in the history of the United States: HB-56, which aimed to make life so miserable for illegal immigrants that they’d opt to leave the state on their own—in other words, “self-deportation.”

The law granted police unprecedented powers to arrest, question, and detain suspected illegal immigrants and criminalized citizens who provided undocumented workers with jobs, housing, or transportation. This created a climate of hostility that may have forced tens of thousands of immigrants to flee—and it may also have done real damage to the state’s economy.

With illegal immigration roiling American communities and the upcoming presidential race, VICE on HBO sent Thomas Morton to Alabama to find out what it would look like if undocumented workers just disappeared en masse.

In this same episode, which originally aired April 24, 2015, VICE’s Vikram Gandhi went to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to follow the earthquake relief money trail and see whether the billions of dollars in aid were actually changing lives for the better.