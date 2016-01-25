Watch This ‘VICE’ Episode About Genetically Modified Super-Crops

In anticipation of the upcoming fourth season of our HBO show which will premiere this February, we are releasing all of season three for free online. Watch all the episodes here, and don’t miss the premiere of season four on Friday, February 5, at 11PM on HBO.



Genetically modified seeds have been planted around the world and hailed as a solution to global hunger. But these crops—called GMOs, for “genetically modified organisms”—have also sparked heated protest around the world.

Videos by VICE

In this episode from season three of the VICE HBO show, which originally aired May 8, 2015, host Isobel Yeung traced the path of these super-crops from the headquarters of American agribusiness titan Monsanto to the soy fields of Paraguay, and visited the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, high in the Arctic, to see what’s truly at stake when humans try to improve on nature.

Then, host Tania Rashid went to India to check out just how bad their clean water problem is in the country, and why water is such a pressing issue around the world.