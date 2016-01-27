How Is Saudi Arabia Dealing with the Threat of Terrorism?

In anticipation of the upcoming fourth season of our HBO show which will premiere this February, we are releasing all of season three for free online. Watch all the episodes here, and don’t miss the premiere of season four on Friday, February 5, at 11PM on HBO.



The Middle East is fracturing. Arab uprisings and military interventions across the region have caused civil wars and spawned terrorist groups. Stuck in the middle of it all is Saudi Arabia. Confronted by extremism on all sides, the desert kingdom is building massive fences at its borders with Iraq and Yemen to keep out the terrorist organizations that it may in fact have had a hand in creating.

In this episode from season three of our HBO show, that originally aired on June 12th of last year, Suroosh Alvi traveled to Saudi Arabia to see how America’s staunchest Arab ally was defending itself—and how it may ultimately be fanning the flames of global militancy.

One of those militant organizations, ISIS or the Islamic State, has seen an exponential growth since it appeared on the global stage in 2014. In the second half of the episode, Gianna Toboni traveled to Europe to meet some of the young men drawn to ISIS’s call, and visited with American Navy strike pilots working to roll back the Islamic State’s gains.