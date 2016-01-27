Watch This ‘VICE’ Episode About the Evolution of the Recent Ebola Outbreak

In anticipation of the upcoming fourth season of our HBO show which will premiere this February, we are releasing all of season three for free online. Watch all the episodes here, and don’t miss the premiere of season four on Friday, February 5, at 11PM on HBO.



In 2014, the worst Ebola outbreak in human history swept through West Africa, killing more than 10,000 people in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea. The disease spread so quickly in part because the international community was slow to respond, and because the countries where Ebola surfaced lacked the infrastructure, funding, and street-level awareness to slow transmission of the virus.

Videos by VICE

In this episode from season three of our HBO show, which originally aired June 5, 2015, Danny Gold went to West Africa to investigate how people there had stepped up to gain control of the outbreak, and to learn whether the world is prepared for the next major epidemic.

Then Gianna Toboni visited American campuses to see how universities are really dealing with pervasive culture of sexual violence and why so few students feel that their safety is schools’ real priority.