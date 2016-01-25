Watch This ‘VICE’ Episode About Uganda’s Anti-Gay Leaders Teaching Intolerance to the Youth

In anticipation of the upcoming fourth season of our HBO show which will premiere this February, we are releasing all of season three for free online. Watch all the episodes here, and don’t miss the premiere of season four on Friday, February 5, at 11PM on HBO.



Virulent homophobia is on the rise in Uganda. In 2014, the Ugandan President signed into law the infamous “Anti-Homosexuality Bill,” which in its original version went as far as mandating the death penalty just for being gay. After an international outcry, the entire law was struck down. But it wasn’t long before a new version of the bill was in the works.

In this episode from season three of our HBO show, which originally aired May 15, 2015, Isobel Yeung traveled to Uganda to meet some of the anti-gay leaders teaching intolerance to Uganda’s youth. While there, she uncovered disturbing ties between their message and the lessons that American fundamentalists have been pushing for years.

Then Vikram Gandhi went to Bangladesh to explore the thriving illegal market for kidneys and to see why so many of the country’s poor were willing to take such a drastic step for the cash they need.