What Is the Likelihood of a New Cold War?

For 45 years, America was locked in the Cold War with the Soviet Union and fear of global nuclear annihilation was constant. The end of the Cold War in 1991 was supposed to usher in a new era of peace and cooperation, but it didn’t last. Tensions between the US and Russia have been simmering for years, and the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine has pushed the relationship to the point of full-blown crisis.

In this episode from season three of our HBO show that originally aired on June 26th of last year, VICE Founder Shane Smith met Kremlin officials and American leaders to figure out what was really driving the new standoff between the two global superpowers. We also followed VICE correspondent Simon Ostrovsky as he reported from the front lines of the bloody war in Eastern Ukraine.