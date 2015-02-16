Watch Our HBO Report on PTSD Among American Veterans

(We’re putting the second season of our Emmy-winning HBO show online. Watch all the episodes that have gone up so far here.)

Three years after the Tohoku earthquake in Japan, citizens and the international community are left wondering if Japan really does have the situation in Fukushima under control. Then, Ryan Duffy talks with veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan who are struggling with mental illness, addiction, and PTSD—often overprescribed narcotics and other pharmaceuticals that bring their own sets of problems.