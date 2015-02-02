Watch Our HBO Report on the Worst Drought in Texas’s History

(We’re putting the second season of our Emmy-winning HBO show online. Watch all the episodes that have gone up so far here.)

In the eighth episode of our second season of VICE on HBO, we head to Papua New Guinea, where America’s Exxon Mobil has staked a claim to a $19 billion liquid natural gas project. Then we go to Texas, in the midst of the state’s worst drought in recorded history. While many feel that humans are to blame for the climate change, a lot of Texans do not—and they have taken few, if any, initiatives to limit the state’s CO2 emissions.