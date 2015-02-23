Watch Our HBO Report on the Genocide in Darfur

(We’re putting the second season of our Emmy-winning HBO show online. Watch all the episodes that have gone up so far here.)

In the finale of our second season, we go to Camden, New Jersey—one of the poorest and most drug-ridden cities in the country. In an attempt to curb the spread of crime, the state of New Jersey has installed an experimental security apparatus equipped with futuristic technologies. Then we investigate the genocide that is still raging in Darfur, even though the global community has mostly stopped paying attention.