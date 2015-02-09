Watch Our HBO Report on the Lasting Effects of the BP Oil Spill

(We’re putting the second season of our Emmy-winning HBO show online. Watch all the episodes that have gone up so far here.)

In the ninth episode of our second season of VICE on HBO, Shane Smith heads to Louisiana to report on the lasting effects of the BP oil spill. Then, VICE investigates why Yemen is at the top of the worry list for President Obama’s national security team. The rise of Al Qaeda there is only half the reason—the real trouble is a little-known Houthi rebel movement in the north of the country.