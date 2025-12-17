Watch: The Complicated Legacy of Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick built one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, then walked away from it. In the first episode of Out of Bounds, a new series from VICE Sports, we examine the unraveling, reinvention, and public scrutiny surrounding Belichick’s post-Patriots life, from his unexpected move to college football at the University of North Carolina to the relentless media attention surrounding his relationship with former cheerleader Jordon Hudson.

As Belichick enters a new phase of his career, the episode explores how power, control, media, and modern celebrity collide. From viral moments and pop-culture backlash to on-field struggles at UNC, this documentary looks at how legacy is shaped in real time. What happens when a coach who spent decades avoiding the spotlight can no longer escape it?

Videos by VICE

Watch Out Of Bounds | EP 1: Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson below or on YouTube.