Watch Patsy’s Rats’s New Video for “Rock ‘n’ Roll Friend” with a Rock ‘n’ Roll Friend of Your Own

We all have that friend, or those friends, who bring a party with them just by walking into your apartment. They’re the ones you have the best stories with, the ones who always seem to turn a mundane evening of drinks into the best night of your life.

Patsy’s Rats is a pop rock and roll band from Portland, Or. made up of Patsy Gelb and Christian Blunda. They bring to the table a jaw-dropping energy reminiscent of The Runaways and The Go-Go’s. They’re making music you used to make in your bedroom, listening to Joan Jett, then they crunch it up and give it a 70’s era-oomph.

Their video for “Rock ’n’ Roll Friend” is a tribute to that friend you know is guaranteed to bring the party. It’s dripping with 70s rock chords and style that you’ll soon feel like you’re drowning in sunshine.

Of the song, and video, the band has this statement:

“The song was written as a tribute to our dear departed friend, Mikey Hodges of Pop Zeus. He was a true believer in living free and staying wild in the spirit of rock & roll. The video is a moment in time, an afternoon road tripping through Oregon in honor of friendship, freedom, rock & roll, and Mikey himself. Director Jeff Rowles followed us in his Vanagon and we had a damn good time doing it. We hope that Mikey would like the song and that it can do its part to immortalize his spirit, though he’ll live on forever through the music of Pop Zeus.”

So go on, call your going out friend, tell them you want to dance, then dance.