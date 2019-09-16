Watch Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd Star in a Netflix Show About Two Paul Rudds

Who doesn’t love Paul Rudd? The guy is a brilliant comedic actor with dramatic chops whose general lack of aging all but proves he has a decrepit, haunted portrait of himself hidden deep inside a mansion closet somewhere. Rudd has starred in an overwhelming amount of great movies, but aside from a short run on Parks & Rec and that Wet Hot American Summer reboot series, he’s never made the leap into TV—until now. And what could be better than a TV show starring Paul Rudd? Yes, that’s right: a TV show starring two Paul Rudds!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5w54yW2Ur50

On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for Living with Yourself, a new dark comedy that will soon fill all your Paul Rudd needs. Here’s the basic idea: Paul Rudd is a sad, Paul Rudd-y type guy, who decides he needs to change his life through some kind of experimental, science-fiction spa treatment that creates a new and better Paul Rudd clone. Now, there are two Paul Rudds! A Good Rudd and a Bad… well, there is no such thing as a Bad Rudd, so let’s just say a Good Rudd and a Not-So-Good Rudd. Hijinks, presumably, ensue.

Here’s the Netflix synopsis, which somehow doesn’t capture exactly how Rudd-y this whole show is:

Living with Yourself is an existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? Told from multiple perspectives and intersecting storylines, the eight episode series stars Paul Rudd, Paul Rudd, and Aisling Bea, and was created and written by Emmy® Award winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), and directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (The Battle of the Sexes, Little Miss Sunshine). Greenberg executive produces with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.



That blurb calls the show an “eight episode series” which suggests that it will only have one season for some reason. How can Netflix throw away such a brilliant story engine on a miniseries? We need six seasons of Rudds! Whole towns full of Rudds! An entire season populated only by Rudds upon Rudds, an exceedingly charming remake of Being John Malkovich-level of Rudds! One Rudd is good. Two Rudds is better. Three Rudds? The mind reels.

Give the trailer for Living with Yourself a watch above, and marvel at all the Rudds when the series drops October 18.