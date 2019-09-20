Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Matt Berninger Duet in ‘Between Two Ferns’

On Friday, Netflix released the long-awaited Between Two Ferns road trip movie, finally giving answers to all our burning questions about how, exactly, a pair of ferns can survive car travel. The movie is an hour and 20 minutes of awkward Zach Galifianakis mumbling and thin plot, but it has more than a few moments of comedic brilliance—and celebrity cameos. So, so, so many celebrity cameos.

Everyone from Matthew McConaughey to Peter Dinklage to Brie Larson to, uh, Chrissy Teigen (no Obama, though) swing by for a quick scene, but the single greatest cameo in the film isn’t some big name actor or whatever—it’s the moment that Phoebe Bridgers and Matt Berninger of The National pop up in full Flying Burrito Brothers cosplay to sing a brand-new duet for Galifianakis in some dive-y country bar.

Videos by VICE

The band, which is apparently called Phoebe Bridgers and the Spiders of Bars, is playing a new song, “Walking on a String,” which Berninger and his wife, Carin Besser, co-wrote for the film. Bridgers has been touring with the National recently and is all over the band’s brilliant recent album, but “Walking on a String” is quieter and more country-driven than anything we’ve heard out of the collaboration before. It’s the strangest—and most welcome—surprise in a movie brimming over with surprises.

Give the scene a watch on Netflix at the 42-minute mark and listen to a recorded version of the song October 17 via Dead Oceans.

