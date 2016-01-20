Watch Purity Ring Make A Stunning Return to the Conan O’Brien Stage

Less than a year after their Conan O’Brien debut, Purity Ring returned to the iconic Burbank, California stage with enough LED-lit crystals and surreal decor to transform the studio into a whimsical, synth-pop day dream.

Performing “Repetition,” a single off their 2015 album, Another Eternity, their eye-catching rendition of the atmospheric ballad was a small taste of what’s in store for the Canadian duo in the months to come. This summer, they will be navigating their way through the festival circuit at events including Coachella, Governor’s Ball, and Sasquatch.

Hopefully their cool-as-shit calcite-shaped drum kit comes too. Check out the duo’s upcoming dates here.

