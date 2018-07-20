Watch PUSHA-T’s Haunted “Santeria” Performance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Last night, The Tonight Show got a dose of PUSHA-T’s luxury drug rap persona when Jimmy Fallon introduced him as a musical guest. Performing “Santeria,” a cut from DAYTONA, PUSH commands the stage, serving as many screwed up faces as he can make. The Roots add their flare to the already iconic beat and the live band revs the Lil’ Kim sample, injecting their soul into its production. 070 Shake appears, drowned in red lights as she sings in Spanish. The G.O.O.D Music newcomer is menacing in her delivery, which translates onstage as much as it does on the record. Watch the video in full above.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.