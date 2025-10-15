Watch Queens of the Stone Age Deliver an Impressively Theatrical Performance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Queens of the Stone Age stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently, and the band delivered an impressively theatrical performance that fans should definitely check out.

The band played two songs: “Running Joke,” from 2007’s Era Vulgaris, and “Paper Machete,” from 2023’s In Times New Roman… Notably, these are the songs that the band opened their Alive In The Catacombs set/live album with. The performance begins with frontman Josh Homme backstage, and then he sings his way to the stage, where the band is waiting. Check out the whole clip below.

The performance came amid Queen of the Stone Age’s Catacombs Tour, which will pause for about a month before picking up in Santa Barbara, CA, on Nov. 8.

“The conception of The Catacombs Tour was inspired in large part by the band members’ collective experience during the creation of their Alive in the Catacombs cinematic and musical opus,” explains a press release.

“Comprised of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions,” the press release added. “Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour.”

Notably, the press release adds that “appropriate dress is encouraged” because “you’ll want to look as good as the music is going to sound on this very special evening at the theater,” which… I’ll just say is interesting… but fine, I’ll make sure to wear my nicest black band t-shirt.

Oct. 03 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Oct. 05 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Oct. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Oct. 08 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center

Oct. 10 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 08 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theater

Nov. 19 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Thea