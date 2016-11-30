Watch Rae Sremmurd and Juicy J’s New Video for “Shake It Fast”

For the latest visual from their Sremm Life 2 album, duo Rae Sremmurd has released the video for Juicy J-assisted party cut, “Shake It Fast.” The sunny video gets touched with the occasional hint of neon and displays the Sremm brothers living it up in the pool, flashing wads of cash and rocking on top of cars. Their smash hit, “Black Beatles” has now been Number One on the Billboard 100 for three weeks in a row. Watch the video below.

Photo: Screengrab of video via YouTube.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter