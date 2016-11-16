Watch Rae Sremmurd Do Mannequin Challenge, Discuss “Black Beatles” Success on ESPN

Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” is the well-deserved number one song in America right now. The duo have made their latest of many appearances on ESPN to reflect on the song’s monumental success, beginning with a studio-wide participation in the Mannequin Challenge meme that propelled the song to the top.

The two talk about coming across the Mannequin Challenge videos organically (“I love Twitter,” says Slim Jimmi) and are asked about if they’re making money, to which Swae Lee responds “Man, that’s creative… gotta get that bread, though.” Rae Sremmurd apparently plan to do the Mannequin Challenge at the Super Bowl, too, which can only mean a bright future for the country. Watch Rae Sremmurd’s ​SportsCentre ​appearance here.​

​Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.​​​