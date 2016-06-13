Watch Rae Sremmurd’s Video for “Look Alive,” Which Obviously Has a Lot of Partying in It

The Summer of Sremm aka EarDrummerSummer has begun, as Rae Sremmurd have dropped the video for the anthemic “Look Alive”. It features a decked-out Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy partying with guests and dancing by themselves in some kind of neon-lit combination club/arcade establishment, fitting because their songs sound like old video game music refashioned into trap wallopers. The SremmBros probably won an ungodly amount of tickets from the games and cashed them in for a Playstation 4 or something, since they can’t stop winning, ever. Watch the “Look Alive” video below.

Phil Witmer is a sremmscriber to Sremmlife. Follow him on Twitter.