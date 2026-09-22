WATCH: Rescuers Save Seagull With a Bamboo Skewer Stuck in Its Butt

It’s not often that you see a seagull with a bamboo skewer rammed up its combination butthole/vagina, but such an event occurred this past August.

As reported by Popular Science, a female great black-backed gull was spotted hanging out at Cedar Beach on Long Island with a long, sharp wooden stick sticking out of her cloaca, the multi-purpose opening birds use to dispose of waste and to lay eggs. She was rather defensive about the idea of anyone getting near her multipurpose hole, so capturing her was a little difficult, according to Janine Bendicksen, the director of wildlife rehabilitation at Sweetbriar Nature Center, speaking with Popular Science.

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A drop trap was set up by volunteer wildlife rescuer Nancy Prior, and after three days of ensuring the seagull that nothing was going to happen to it should venture near the trap, it ventured near the trap and was immediately caught.

Seagull Found With Bamboo Skewer Sticking Out of Its Butt Gets an Unexpectedly Happy Ending

That seagull will never trust a human again, but it’s for the best, as the skewer was soon removed by folks at the nature center “slowly and very carefully” as to not tear her insides to shreds. Medical scans confirmed that the bird had suffered zero permanent internal damage. The things slid straight up there, clean as a whistle, and popped right out, no damage either way.

Now free of a bamboo skewer in her butt, the seagull was taken back to Cedar Beach, where rescuers got an unexpectedly pleasant twist in the story. She immediately sprinted over to be reunited with her baby, who had been waiting for her all this time.

Folks, throw your trash away in a proper receptacle, even the stuff that you are sure is going to biodegrade, like wooden skewers. It might end up impaling the foot of a random beachgoer, maybe even a child.

Or, apparently, it could get rammed up the butt of a seagull. You never know.