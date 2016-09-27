Watch Rhys Meyers as Joe Strummer in the Trailer for ‘London Town’

If you weren’t already dragged deep down into a personal Clash revival after Stranger Things hurtled “Should I Stay or Should I Go” back into the pop culture consciousness, then maybe London Town, the new film from director Derrick Borte will do it.

Set to be released October 7, London Town is the closest the world has ever been to a biopic about The Clash. Starring Daniel Huttlestone as the downtrodden 15-year-old Shay, who, after being introduced to them by a young girl on a train to London, finds and fosters a deep love of Joe Strummer the man, played by Rhys Meyers, and of The Clash the band.

Watch the trailer below, where Meyers plays a seriously uncanny Strummer.