Watch Rick Rubin, Pharrell, Questlove and More Talk About How Much They Love 808s

Apple Music has been foraying into the documentary game for a while now, and their latest offering is a full length film about the importance of the TR-808 drum machine to the music world. And though from that description it might seem like one for your mate’s older brother who mostly stays in his room, says ‘vibes’ a lot and properly loves Fatboy Slim, the trailer for 808 is now online, and it actually looks super interesting.



This is mostly down to the impressive roster of guests, which ranges from members of New Order, all the way to Diplo by way of Armand Van Helden, showing just how diverse the styles of music which have been influenced and enhanced by the 808 since its arrival in the 1980’s are. It’s a much revered piece of kit, with everyone in the trailer speaking highly of its importance for music (says Questlove: “Like, what? A DRUM inside a MACHINE?”).



Narrated by Beats 1 anchor Zane Lowe, and streaming via Apple Music from December 9, 808 looks to be both enjoyable and educational, and what’s more, it’s the perfect form of seasonal entertainment for the electronic music nerd in your life.



Watch the trailer below:







Follow Lauren on Twitter.

Videos by VICE

(Image via YouTube​.)