Watch Rihanna and Paul McCartney Absolutely Boss Their Way Through “FourFiveSeconds”

Over the past few days, the good people at Noisey.com have been hanging out at Desert Trip Festival, lovingly nicknamed “Oldchella​” because the line up is literally made up of all the rock icons who cheated death in the 60s and 70s and are still shredding their respective instruments (Bob, Mick, Keith, Ronnie, Charlie, Neil, Paul, Pete, Roger – they were all there!)

It wasn’t just old dudes, though, because Rihanna was also there, and she is the opposite of an old dude. She turned up (literally and figuratively) to perform “Four Five Seconds” with McCartney, the collaboration she released last year with the Kanye West and the ex-Beatle himself. As you can imagine, it was a beautiful meeting of voices and minds and watching it below will deeply uplift your spirit. On a side note, Rihanna is wearing this huge pinstripe suit, round orange glasses and literally nothing else and it’s the most incredible outfit I’ve ever seen. Paul McCarney also introduces her as “the empress of Barbados” which I think we can all agree should be her new title.

Videos by VICE

Watch below: