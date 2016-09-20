Watch Roses’s VHS-Ready New Video for “Nude Beach”

LA trio Roses were gearing up to the release of their debut LP Camera Trouble, out October 28, long before they announced its existence and released lead single “Accessory” back in August. Since forming in 2014 and releasing a four-track EP, they’ve toured with Wild Nothing, Dum Dum Girls, and DIIV. They’ve also been honing their drum machine-heavy, 80s-inspired romantics into something perfectly cohesive, borrowing from another decade while placing their own slant on the sound.​

The band’s new video for “Nude Beach,” premiering on Noisey today, adds a faded visual component to that sound. A collection of VHS-ready cuts, flickering between wildflower baths and whatever outdoor curios they come across, it’s as forcefully synthetic as the track itself. It finds its match in the echoing treble guitars and naturally catchy chorus.

