Watch Royal Headache Perform on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

The NBC studios in Midtown Manhattan are a long way from the Putney boashed where Royal Headache first started. But on Wednesday evening, the Sydney four-piece made their US network television debut when they appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Performing the track “Another Word”, from their album High, the band appeared—while not totally relaxed—still a lot more exciting than Meyers other guests Keegan-Michael Key and UK actor Dominic Cooper.

Sporting a nice looking grey sports jacket, vocalist Shogun was still keeping it punk underneath by wearing a shirt from Toronto punk legends Career Suicide, who along with Warthog were playing Royal Headache’s sold out show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg later that evening.