Watch Royal Headache Slay On the Big Stage at Primavera Sound

Image: YouTube

“We’re Royal Headache from Sydney, Australia. Just warming things off with a ballad. Didn’t want to frighten anyone” so Royal Headache’s Shogun greeted the audience at Barcelona’s Parc Del Forum, during the second night of Primavera Music Festival earlier this month. The band then launched into “High” a track taken their latest album of the same name.

Videos by VICE

Pitchfork have published videos of the band performing “High” and “Another Word” on the Pitchfork Stage of this years festival.

Slotted between LA hip hop MC Jay Rock and sound artist Holly Herndon, the band look match fit and in form. Taking sips of cerveza and striding across stage Shogun seems relaxed and energetic and the band sound tight with the keyboards of Gabrielle de Giorgio more prominent in the mix.

Watch the videos and check the dates of the band’s upcoming US tour.

Royal Headache US Tour 2016:

July 8 – Los Angeles at the Echo

July 9 – San Diego at Soda Bar

July 11 – San Francisco at Great American Music Hall

July 14 – Chicago at the Empty Bottle

July 16 – Chicago at Pitchfork Music Festival

July 20 – New York City at Music Hall of Williamsburg