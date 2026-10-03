Watch: Sacramento Crowd Sings Every Word of Limp Bizkit Classic During Aftershock Festival

Limp Bizkit has festival crowds in the palm of their hands like few other bands working today. What they pulled off at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento is plenty of proof of this. A new video shows Fred Durst and co. with the audience losing their minds to their hit song “My Generation”. As the song blasted and the band rocked out, festivalgoers screamed every word, leaving Durst to just get hyped from the energy. Check out the insane energy in Sacramento down below:

Aftershock didn't need Fred Durst to sing a single word.



Limp Bizkit headlined the Aftershock Stage Friday night in Sacramento, and the crowd screamed every lyric of "My Generation" back at the top of their lungs. Rock Feed caught it from side stage. pic.twitter.com/ap2xTVLgm4 — Rock Feed 🎸 (@RockFeedNet) October 3, 2026

Aftershock Festival is one of the biggest rock festivals in America, with countless big names from the 2000s. On Thursday, October 1st, My Chemical Romance headlined, with Sublime, The Pretty Reckless, Hot Mulligan, and other bands taking on the first day.

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Limp Bizkit headlined Friday, October 2nd, with some fantastic hip-hop inclusions sprinkled in the lineup. Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy, Cypress Hill, and Three 6 Mafia lit the crowd ablaze, while $uicideboy$ and Insane Clown Posse were also on the ticket. For Saturday the 3rd and Sunday the 4th, Pierce The Veil, Stone Temple Pilots, Tool, AFI, Sleeping With Sirens, Danny Elfman, Body Count, and more will take the stage.

Aftershock Festival Crowd Screams Every Word of Limp Bizkit hit

This wasn’t the only time Durst, John Otto, Wes Borland, and DJ Lethal made a festival crowd lose their minds this year. At the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, fans lost their minds to “Break Stuff”. Mosh pits were formed, and seemingly everyone screamed “Break your f**king face tonight” in unison. To say that Limp Bizkit still has an impact on listeners today would be a massive understatement.

The question is: Would fans go as crazy for some of their new music? Guitarist Wes Borland teased that there could finally be some new material to add to their catalog of hits. Admittedly, he described it as “ammo” he was working on with Fred Durst before they hit the studio. But slowly but surely, it seems like new Limp Bizkit could be on the way.

“We’re planning on going in [to the studio],” Borland said in a June 2026 interview. “I think we have some time in August that we’re planning on going in and writing. We’ve had writing sessions, and there are parts [that we may end up using in some of the new songs]. Fred [Durst] and I were just listening to some riffs and some other sessions that we had from a writing session last year, and we were, like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that. I forgot about that.’”

(Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)