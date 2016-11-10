Watch Schoolboy Q Cover YG’s “Fuck Donald Trump”

The music world had some excellent online responses​ to the news that Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States, but Schoolboy Q went one better: he took his feelings to the stage, to deliver a fairly literal ‘fuck you’ to the new leader of the free world.



Currently on tour in Australia, the LA rapper made his feelings pretty clear with a cover of “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” by Nipsey Hussle and YG (who, on polling day, honoured the democratic process by teaming with a bagel company to give out free “Fuck Donald Trump” bagels to voters in Compton) at his Melbourne show.



Schoolboy also shared his thoughts on the election with the audience, as he vented “Y’all all fuckin know, Donald Trump is now the punk ass President […] I don’t know one person who said they were voting for Trump, including all my white friends.”



And it seems the Australian crowd agreed with his frustrations, as they all subsequently lost their shit to the track. Watch below:

(Image via Schoolboy Q on Instagram.)