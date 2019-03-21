The Only Thing Better Than ScHoolboy Q’s New Song Is His Dancing on ‘Fallon’

ScHoolboy Q seems like a fun guy. Last week when he premiered a new video for his latest single for “Numb Numb Juice,” you probably wished you were riding shotgun as he hung out of a car painting the town red (literally). Last night, Groovy Q took the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the single but little did fans know we were in for a treat. Not only did he perform “Numb Numb Juice,” but ScHoolboy also premiered “Chopstix,” an unreleased track before announcing that a new album would be coming “very, very, very, very, very, very soon.”

When the menacing production of “Numb Numb Juice” fizzles away, the crowd is met with Q stumbling across the stage to “Chopstix.” Travis Scott’s voice appears on the song’s hook, which gives ScHoolboy plenty of time to improvise. The result is a series of dance moves, infamous crotch grabs, and a two-step that Drake may or may not have done in “Hotline Bling.” For the rest of the song, the TDE rapper unleashes new moves and you get the feeling he does this in his house just about every day. Watch the performance in full above.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.