On October 29 and 30, 2026, Australian radio station Triple J’s Like A Version featured the globally successful Australian artist Kevin Parker, known as Tame Impala. Parker covered “Kiss From A Rose” by Seal, which was a No. 1 in the US in August 1995. Initially, it was released as a single a year earlier, in July 1994. It was included on Seal’s self-titled sophomore album, often referred to as Seal II. After the song appeared on the soundtrack Batman Forever: Music From The Motion Picture, it shot up to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s inclusion on the Batman Forever soundtrack became a long-lasting inspiration for Kevin Parker. He was 9 years old when the movie came out. In an interview with Triple J, Parker stated, “It was the first CD I bought. So I knew every song on it. I used to listen to it back to back,” Parker added. “Once we accepted that none of us sound like Seal — like, none of us have the insane voice that he does, once we were content with, ‘Oh, it’s us, it’s a bunch of Aussie blokes doing it’ — then I think we were at peace with it. We’re gonna do the best we can.”

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Seal Responds With a Cover of His Own

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On November 25, 2026, Seal released a cover of the Tame Impala song “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” from their 2015 album, Currents. This release propelled Tame Impala into stardom, peaking at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200. On Seal’s Instagram, the singer wrote, “Did anyone catch Tame Impala covering ‘Kiss From A Rose?’ Felt a bit rude not to return the honour. Full version tomorrow.”

Seal delivered the next day with his acoustic version of “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”. In his version, Seal added his own signature soul flair on top of Tame Impala’s, which worked perfectly with his voice and his backup singers. While keeping the song in its initial soul condition, Seal and his band used acoustic guitars. This transformed the song into a more intimate version.

He isn’t the only artist to cover this Tame Impala track. In 2016, Rihanna covered the song on her album, Anti. For her version, Rihanna kept the same psychedelic structure while delivering her signature R&B vocal style.

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