WATCH: Sleep Token Covered Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ in Philidelphia

Sleep Token’s sold-out Even in Arcadia tour has been carving a path through North America for just over a week, and at their recent Philadelphia show, the band’s frontman, Vessel, did a beautiful solo cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.”

In fan-shot footage of the performance, the band’s frontman, Vessel, is seen standing at a keyboard and playing along as he sings a haunting rendition of the iconic ’80s rock tune. Check out the footage below:

This is far from Sleep Token’s first cover track. The band has a phenomenal cover of OutKast’s “Hey Ya” that you can find on most streaming services.

If you dig, you can also find covers they’ve done of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over.”

Hailing from London, Sleep Token is notoriously elusive, playing in masks and shrouds, which are part of the lore they’ve built around their music, although they also make time for other activities while out on the road.

To date, the band has released four full-length studio albums: Sundowning (2019), This Place Will Become Your Tomb (2021), Take Me Back to Eden (2023), and their most recent album, Even in Arcadia, which was released earlier this year.

Find all dates of Sleep Token’s 2025 sold-out “Even in Arcadia” Tour below:

09/16 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/19 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/20 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/23 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

09/28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/05 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

10/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena