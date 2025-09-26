WATCH: Sleep Token Covered Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ in Philidelphia

Sleep Token’s sold-out Even in Arcadia tour has been carving a path through North America for just over a week, and at their recent Philadelphia show, the band’s frontman, Vessel, did a beautiful solo cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.”
In fan-shot footage of the performance, the band’s frontman, Vessel, is seen standing at a keyboard and playing along as he sings a haunting rendition of the iconic ’80s rock tune. Check out the footage below:
This is far from Sleep Token’s first cover track. The band has a phenomenal cover of OutKast’s “Hey Ya” that you can find on most streaming services.
If you dig, you can also find covers they’ve done of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over.”
Hailing from London, Sleep Token is notoriously elusive, playing in masks and shrouds, which are part of the lore they’ve built around their music, although they also make time for other activities while out on the road.
To date, the band has released four full-length studio albums: Sundowning (2019), This Place Will Become Your Tomb (2021), Take Me Back to Eden (2023), and their most recent album, Even in Arcadia, which was released earlier this year.
Find all dates of Sleep Token’s 2025 sold-out “Even in Arcadia” Tour below:
09/16 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/19 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/20 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/23 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
09/28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/05 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
10/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena