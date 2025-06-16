Watch Smashing Pumpkins Singer Billy Corgan Reunite With Former Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur

Billy Corgan is currently touring North America with his solo project, Billy Corgan and The Machines Of God, and he had a big surprise for fans in Montreal.

During the Canadian concert on June 13th, Corgan brought out former Smashing Pumpkins bassist Melissa Auf der Maur to perform the song “The Everlasting Gaze” with him in her hometown. Notably, Auf der Maur did not perform on the original recording of the song — or any other Smashing Pumpkins track, for that matter – but she did appear in the song’s music video back in 2000.

See footage of the live performance below:

Play video

Before the performance, Auf der Maur greeted the crowd in French before switching to English and reflecting on her history with Corgan, whom she says she first met in 1991. NME reports that she asked the Smashing Pumpkins founder if he recalled their first conversation.

Corgan confessed that he did not remember their inaugural meetings, but joked that she told him, “I love you, never leave.” Auf der Maur replied, “On behalf of Montreal, Canada, I apologize for the broken beer bottle that was thrown at him. I’m Melissa from Montreal, and I will follow you until the end of time.”

Corgan has been out on the road to commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Smashing Pumpkins’ third album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995), as well as the 25th anniversary of their fifth album, Machina/The Machines Of God (2000). So far, Auf der Maur is the only former member to join Corgan on stage during the trek.

Auf der Maur joined The Smashing Pumpkins between 1999 and 2000 — after leaving Hole — replacing then Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’arcy Wretzky. Though she never recorded with the band, Auf der Maur performed live at all of The Smashing Pumpkins’ shows during her tenure and appeared in a handful of the band’s music videos.