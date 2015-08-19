Watch Snoop Dogg and Charlotte Devaney’s Unholy Alliance of Melbourne Bounce, LSD, and Heavy Petting

After the apocalypse inevitably comes, aliens from some distant planet will arrive on Earth and pick through the wreckage of our civilization. What they’ll find is Snoop Dogg’s face on everything: Albums, movies, action figures, G-Pens, slippers. They’ll assume, perhaps rightly, that Calvin Broadus is a prophet of our time, a deity sent from above. His message? “Flip it. Dip it. Ride with this.”

Never one to waste time on things like scruples, Snoop Dogg’s latest musical maneuver is featuring on a track with Virgin Records-signed actress/model/DJ and self-described “turntable sex-bomb” Charlotte Devaney. The tune is titled “Flip It,’ and the lyrics act as a play-by-play on either manual stimulation or how to make money in real estate. Good music comes with a message. Great music comes with instructions!

Videos by VICE

The video, replete with flying inflatable condoms and a friskily fingered severed hand, is a psychedelic, retro-futurist, pop-art bonanza. Not bad for a song about fingerbanging.