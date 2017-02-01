Watch Some More of Zion WIlliamson Dunking All Over Everything

Zion Williamson just isn’t fair.



Yesterday, the Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School phenom, and VICE Sports favorite, piled up 45 points and 20 boards in an 87-15 shellacking of (the extremely overmatched kids from) Greenwood Christian.

Here, courtesy of Todd Summers, WSPA Channel 7 News, are all twelve of Williamson’s dunks—we’re partial to the ferocious windmill at :07. For the full game highlights, check out Elite Mixtapes on YouTube.

@ZionW32 has 45 points & 20 rebounds as Spartanburg Day School defeats Greenwood Christian, 87-15. Check out all 12 of Zion’s dunks! #7News pic.twitter.com/jWZwSr47rf

— Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) February 1, 2017

It wasn’t all thunderous tomahawks for the Griffins sophomore virtuoso. Check it, Williamson misses a dunk, then falls on his ass like a mortal. Of course, then there’s everything that follows…

Does the new CBA allow for skipping junior and senior years of high school?