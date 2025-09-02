Watch ‘Spartan Bare Knuckle’ Now on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

Earlier this year, our documentary about the fraternal violence of the bare-knuckle fighting scene in northern England landed on YouTube. VICE viewers seemed to like it a lot, and now it’s been picked up for streaming by Apple TV and Amazon.

While the fights put on by Spartan Bare Knuckle are brutally raw and violent, many of the men who put themselves on the line in the 8 ft x 8 ft battling pit credit it with helping them stave off ill mental health, the temptations of crime, and addiction.

Videos by VICE

The new cut is leaner and meaner, a fully formed feature-length update of what was originally a three-part documentary. Directed by Jonangelo Molinari and Harry Winteringham, and distributed by Journeyman Pictures, it’s available on Prime Video in the UK and to rent and buy on Amazon in the rest of the world.

Find links to the new version of the film below:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

YouTube Movies & TV