Watch: Spike Jonze Releases Short Film feat FKA Twigs and Anderson .Paak

Apple has shared Welcome Home, a new short film directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA Twigs. In the video, Twigs dances around an apartment while listening to “Til It’s Over”, a new Anderson .Paak song, with her movement transforming the apartment into a surreal, brightly colored tunnel.

The film was made as part of Apple’s campaign around their new HomePod module, and a shortened version of it will be aired on TV as a commercial for the system. Watch the video above.

