WATCH: ‘Super Troopers’ Cast Join Limp Bizkit on Stage With Some Interesting and Very Wobbly Stage Props

The Super Troopers 3 cast recently joined Limp Bizkit on stage to perform the band’s hit tune, “Break Stuff”. However, in true Broken Lizard fashion, one of them looks to be waving around a giant sex toy.

In a clip shared on social media, the Super Troopers fellas, in full costume, can be seen on-stage with the Limp Bizkit crew. As they bound around singing the classic nu-metal track, one of the guys is visibly holding what appears to be a double-sided d*ldo. And let me tell you, that thing is wobblin’.

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Super Troopers on stage with Limp Bizkit doing “Break Stuff” is a 2001 fever dream pic.twitter.com/MzruVR2gFD — Backstage (@Backstagebs1) July 29, 2026

While you may not get to see rubber-phallus-waving-comedy-cops on stage with them, Limp Bizkit does have more tour dates on the docket this year. You can find those below.

September 17, 2026: London, ON – Rock The Runway

September 19, 2026: Louisville, KY – Kentucky Expo Center (Louder Than Life)

October 2, 2026: Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

October 11–12, 2026: Nashville, TN – The Truth

Limp Bizkit is working on new music

Aside from playing gigs with 2000s comedy icons, Limp Bizkit has on the way. In a conversation with Gear4Music, guitarist Wes Borland shared that the band has been writing new tunes they intend to record.

“We’re planning on going in [to the studio],” he said. “I think we have some time in August that we’re planning on going in and writing. We’ve had writing sessions, and there are parts [that we may end up using in some of the new songs].”

“Fred [Durst] and I were just listening to some riffs and some other sessions that we had from a writing session last year,” Borland added, “and we were, like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that. I forgot about that.’ And so we’ve got some ammo to go in.”

Wes Borland offered a little insight into how the band wrote ‘Break Stuff’

Borland also discussed the band’s career, and offered some insight into how they wrote songs like “Break Stuff” and other hits.

“Usually, in the past, when we’ve made a record, I go do lots of riff writing and then bring it in, and then we start building songs off of that,” he said. “Or Fred will work on song ideas at home, and then we’ll build off of that. And then sometimes we just start improvising. Or he’ll go, ‘Write the best thing you’ve ever written right now, on the spot.’”

Borland then added, “But some of that stuff happens. I mean, I think ‘Break Stuff’ happened that way.”

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