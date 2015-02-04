Watch Synchronized Skydivers Perform Aerial Acrobatics Above Dubai

For Russian skydivers Aleksander and Mikhael, the clear blue skies over the Palm Islands in Dubai set the perfect stage for a different kind of dance—synchronized aerial acrobatics. In the new film released by GoPro, watch as the daredevils jump out of a plane in matching white jumpsuits and proceed in tandem to perform everything from somersaults, to corkscrews, to even a Flamingo-esque one-footed backpack stand. It’s a marvelous thing to watch them dance, choreographed cameraman in tow, high above the United Arab Emirates’ iconic artificial islands. All we’re left wondering from Aleksander and Mikhael is: how many times did they have to jump out of a plane just to practice?

