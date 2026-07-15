WATCH: System Of A Down Went to London and Got Revenge on Oasis for This Divisive Noel Gallagher Comment

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher once called System of a Down “the sh**tiest band of all time.” Now, the nu-metalers have gotten their revenge.

During a show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, System of a Down had 50,000 fans chanting “PULL OASIS OUT OF YOUR A**!” This is a reference to the SOAD song “Needles,” which has the line, “Pull the tapeworm out of your a**!“

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“We have a song about a tapeworm,” System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian said while introducing the tune, per NME. “Today, I’m going to name the tapeworm ‘Oasis.’” The chant seems to be payback for Noel Gallagher calling them “the sh**tiest band of all time.”

While speaking to KROQ in the 2000s, Noel famously took some verbal jabs at SOAD, calling them the “sh**tiest band” of all time. The comment was typical Gallagher brother fare. But it would appear that SOAD took exception…and can hold a grudge.

System of a Down fans are loving the lyric change, while Oasis fans are not

Over on Instagram, Malakian shared footage of the musical shots fired on Oasis’ home turf. In the comments, SOAD fans are loving it. “I can almost hear Liam having a little tantrum over this. Almost,” one person wrote. Someone else joked, “Oasis have 24 hours to respond.”

Oasis fans, however, don’t have quite the same sense of humor about things. “An absolute clown who doesn’t come close to Oasis, desperate for attention,” an Oasis fan penned in a post on X/Twitter.

Noel Gallagher is no stranger to making musical enemies

Certainly, this is not the first time Noel Gallagher’s hard words against his musical peers have surfaced.

During an appearance on TalkSPORT in February 2025, he shared his thoughts on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The British guitarist said he “had to switch it off” and “didn’t watch it all” when Kendrick Lamar’s set started. “I just switched it off,” he added, as transcribed by Hot New Hip-Hop. “There were like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

He then added, “I don’t like the halftime nonsense. It’s usually artists I don’t like.” He then added, “I never watch it. I’m not interested.” The man is nothing if not consistent, at least.