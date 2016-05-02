Watch Tasmanian Punks Luca Brasi Play a Show in Someone’s Living Room

Two of the basic tenets of responsible home ownership is to never allow punks or Tasmanians through the front door. But it seems the lure of free rum was too much one for one West Melbourne household who over the weekend hosted a Luca Brasi gig in their loungeroom. The party, which was to celebrate the release of Taswegian’s new album If This Is All We’re Going To Be, the Taswegian attracted a good number of punks some of who started crowd surfing and getting rowdy.

While it’s good to know that everyone involved had a fun day, local real estate agents are reporting a sudden dip in property values in the neighborhood.

Take a look at some of the footage shot by John Hatfield.



‘If This Is All We’re Going To Be’ is available from Poison City.