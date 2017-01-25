Watch Taylor Bennett’s Short Film, “Broad Shoulders”

Chicago rapper Taylor Bennett released his debut album Broad Shoulders in 2015 which featured Chicago mainstays like his older brother Chance the Rapper, Donnie Trumpet, King Louie, Joey Purp, and more. The album was a mixture of jazz-inclined production with introspective lyricism and today, we’re premiering his new short film of the same name. Broad Shoulders, the film joins music from the album and a story of young, complicated love. The 13-minute clip takes place in Chicago and shows Taylor taking interest in an elusive young woman who he quickly falls for before finding himself needing to make a crucial decision for his future. The film is written and directed by Heston Charres. Taylor shared his hopes for the film through email:

“I hope that the film inspires other artists to consider what can be possible when it comes to visual content while also opening up fans to a new way of experiencing their work. Music has always been a huge inspiration for me, and with such great hip­-hop breed in Chicago, it’s an ideal environment to collaborate with different artists through this process.”

Photo: Evan Brown

