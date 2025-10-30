Watch The 1975 Frontman Matty Healy and Mk.gee Surprise Fans by Joining Dijon on Stage in LA

Dijon fans in Los Angeles got a big surprise this week when the singer brought The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and Mk.gee out to join him on stage for a show at The Greek Theatre.

In the footage you can check out below, the pair are seen jamming with Dijon and his band, while the crowd goes crazy. The clips have also had fans online cheering. “WHAT DO YOU MEAN MATTY ON STAGE WITH DIJON AND MKGEE I SHOULDVE GONE TO NIGHT 2,” one person exclaimed on X/Twitter — per NME — while another fan added: “WHAT DO YOU MEAN?!!!!! THIS IS HUGE THE LAYERS TO THIS OH MY GODDD OH MY GOD LIFE REALLY IS WORTH LIVINGGGG.”

29.10.25 // Matty and Mk.gee joined Dijon on stage at the Greek in LA // © beaswon pic.twitter.com/f8dHUeG4XV — ♫ ⎕ ♡︎ (@robbersingerman) October 30, 2025

Healy’s new concert appearance comes after he made headlines earlier this year over his strong advocacy for the preservation of small, local venues, which he says are “the foundation of any real culture.”

According to NME, Healy made his stand in support of the Seed Sounds Weekender festival, a nationwide, multi-venue festival in the United Kingdom, which took place in September. The fest is designed to support “seed venues,” which historically have supported up-and-coming artists in their early days, like Healy’s multi-Grammy-nominated band.

Healy is the Seed Sounds Weekender ambassador this year, and added in his statement that “local venues aren’t just where bands cut their teeth, they’re the foundation of any real culture. Without them, you don’t get The Smiths, Amy Winehouse, or The 1975. You get silence.”

The singer went on to say that “the erosion of funding for seed and grassroots spaces is part of a wider liberal tendency to strip away the socially democratic infrastructure that actually makes art possible. What’s left is a cultural economy where only the privileged can afford to create, and where only immediately profitable art survives.”

Finally, Healy added that this festival in particular is “a vital reminder that music doesn’t start in boardrooms or big arenas; it starts in back rooms, pubs, basements, and independent spaces run on love, grit, and belief in something bigger.”