Watch the Battle Over Jon Snow’s Body in a New ‘Game of Thrones’ Clip

During last night’s interview on Conan, Liam Cunningham (best known these days as Game of Thrones‘ Ser Davos Seaworth, gruffly lovable second-in-command to Stannis Baratheon, the late pretender to the Iron Throne) became the umpteenth member of the cast to be asked whether Jon Snow is truly a goner following season five’s egregious cliffhanger.

Like everybody else, Cunningham declined to give a straight answer (and, insult to injury, bandied about a secret entrusted to him by George R. R. Martin, which he also kept mum about), but he did share with us the longest clip we’ve seen so far from Season 6. Cunningham is, if possible, even more delightful out of character than in, but the meat of the interview is, of course, the 50-second appetizer of beardy heroics.

We see Ser Davos, three men of the Night’s Watch, and psychic albino direwolf Ghost keeping watch over the body of Jon Snow. Davos grabs Jon’s sword (the quasi-magical Longclaw) as the team prepare themselves for battle while a larger, treacherous party of Night’s Watch men try to chop their way in.

Led by Allister Thorne (whom we all know would’ve become Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch if Jon Snow weren’t so obviously cooler), it’s likely that they want to seize and burn Jon Snow’s body in order to prevent him either (a) rising as a White Walker (a common occurrence at the top edge of the world), or (b) being resurrected through the power of king’s blood by offscreen-but-on-deck sorceress Melisandre. The best part of the clip is Davos’s trailer-capping line, “I’ve never been much of a fighter…”—unsheathes sword— “…apologies for what you’re about to see.”

It’s hard to imagine what exactly the Onion Knight has in store, but, in a way, it’s hard not to side with Thorne and his goons on this one. After all, he’s in the same position we’ve been in for the last ten months: pounding at a door behind which Jon Snow both is and is not dead, while the show’s sacred guardians seem prepared to keep their secrets to the death.

In two short weeks, the door finally comes down and we’ll have closure on Jon Snow, for better or ill. Until then, think of him as Schrödinger’s bastard.

J. W. McCormack is a writer whose work has appeared in Bookforum, the Brooklyn Rail, Tin House, the New Inquiry, n+1, Publisher’s Weekly, and Conjunctions.

Game of Thrones premieres on April 24 on HBO.

