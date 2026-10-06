WATCH: The Blessing of the Animals Might Be the Church’s Cutest Tradition

The Blessing of the Animals is a contender for the Church’s most adorable tradition, as we will explore below with some recent videos. The event is celebrated on and around the feast of St. Francis of Assisi (1181 — 3 October, 1226), which takes place on October 4. Italy reinstated it as a national holiday in 2025 — a decision that took effect this year. October 4 also serves as World Animal Day.

The Blessing of the Animals is not the only celebration of its kind (The Eastern Orthodox Church blesses animals on December 16 in memory of St. Modestos, for example), but it is the most iconic. Parishioners bring their cats, dogs, snakes, raccoons, kangaroos, camels, lizards, goldfish, and hamsters, who are sometimes rewarded with treats. I even had a pastor who brought her very own canine to the party.

Videos by VICE

St. Francis himself famously extended his preaching to the birds, who are said to have responded with demonstrable joy. No creature, not even the worms, was too lowly for St. Francis to help. As a natural consequence, furry friends, bugs, and fish all gravitated toward this beacon of compassion whose own life was partly marked by extreme suffering. Even a wolf-terrorist obeyed his valiant command and, through him, discovered meekness.

The Italian Catholic friar’s spirit reminds us of the harmony of all living things; just as he was a critter-magnet, the seemingly special relationship between those devoted to Christ and animals, indeed, continues to unfold, with documented cases of even bears showing their fondness for monks. Several videos have circulated showing animals wandering into churches and behaving in curiously “reverent” ways, even cozying up to statues of Jesus. Let it be known: In Mexico, a cat named Coco takes it upon herself to bless the humans who enter her place of worship.

While some can seem downright possessed, animals help us understand the nature of the love at the heart of Christianity; they bring so much solace to their companions, whether comforting them in sickness or heroically rescuing them from disasters. They guide the blind, aid law enforcement, and quite clearly provide the best of friends, usually embodying Jesus’ instruction not to cast any stones.

History tells us animals can even bring Revelation, as the stag that prompted St. Hubert’s conversion.

Inside the Surprisingly Adorable Tradition of Blessing Animals at Church

Obviously, the Blessing of the Animals can become quite an entertaining spectacle. Snorting or barking in place of “Amen!” and some howling as a substitute for singing is only natural during services. Granted, some pets understand what constitutes proper etiquette better than others: While we’re sure her dog is lovely and well-raised, Instagrammer Gurleen Kaur reported that her little Truffle attempted to bite the hands trying to feed him spiritual nourishment last year at NYC’s St. Barth’s, but still, fortunately, managed to have a great time.

Needless to say, clergy members might come away from the special day looking a bit less pristine, and the very real Blessing of the Stuffed Animals could be a tempting alternative… Yet, the moral of the story persists: Even if you feel like you have the manners of an animal, you are still welcome in Church. However, don’t ever be too proud — there is always a mouse who’s quieter than you, a lamb that’s gentler.

A modern saint, the iconic actress and model Isabella Rossellini is not only a dazzling talent but a beautiful soul; she wears the hats of activist, Master of Arts in Animal Behavior and Conservation, author, creator of Green Porno, and owner of Mama Farm. This October, she set an example by taking three sheep and two dogs to be blessed.

See some other bipedal and quadrupedal beings who turned up this year: