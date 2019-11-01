Watch the Brutally Short Teaser for Jordan Peele’s 1970s Nazi Hunter Show

Us director Jordan Peele is heading back to television next year with a brand new series that’s part Inglourious Basterds, part Simon Wiesenthal, and part just Al Pacino wreaking havoc on a ton of Nazis in 1970s New York. What more could you ask for? On Friday, Amazon gave us our first look at Peele’s new series, Hunters, and if this painfully short 20-second teaser can be trusted, this one is going to be good.

Hunters, which was previously called The Hunt, is executive produced by Peele and stars Pacino as Meyer Offerman, the leader of the titular band of Nazi killers. According to the Amazon press release, the Hunters “have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

“This is not murder,” Pacino says in the teaser. “This is mitzvah.” The series stars Jerrika Hinton, Logan Lerman, and Saul Rubinek alongside Pacino and is due out sometime in 2020. Until then, watch the brutally brief teaser above.